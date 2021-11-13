Starbucks Just Released a Taylor Swift Latte

The rumors were true! To celebrate the highly anticipated release of Taylor Swift's latest re-recorded album, ​Red (Taylor's Version)​, the singer has collaborated with Starbucks to spotlight her favorite drink: a Grande Caramel Nonfat Latte. Plus, considering that it's red cup season at the coffee chain, this is especially perfect timing.

To order the beverage at your nearest Starbucks, all you have to do is ask for "Taylor's Latte" or "Taylor's Version." The drink is even available for ordering on the Starbucks app. But that's not all.

Inside Starbucks' stores, you can expect to hear Swift's re-recorded album playing over the speakers. Or, if you're not able to make it in person, you can also listen to Starbucks' "It's Red Season" playlist on Spotify.

In addition to the drink and playlist, Starbucks is also offering a Taylor Swift-inspired e-gift card. So if you're trying to find the perfect gift for the coffee-loving Swifties in your life, this is definitely it.

If you're looking for a way to celebrate the release of ​Red (Taylor's Version)​, Starbucks has certainly provided you with the opportunity to do so. Simply order Taylor's Latte in a red cup, grab your headphones, and get ready to embrace all things cozy and nostalgic.

What other new drinks are at Starbucks?

In addition to Taylor's Latte, Starbucks recently released the Sugar Cookie Almond Milk Latte, which features Starbucks Blonde Espresso, sugar cookie syrup, steamed almond milk, and red and green sprinkles. The brand has also re-released its Chestnut Praline and Caramel Brulee Lattes along with the Toasted White Chocolate and Peppermint Mochas. Plus, you can even order an Irish Cream Cold Brew.

As for food, Starbucks is now serving a Reindeer Cake Pop, Cranberry Bliss Bar, Sugar Plum Cheese Danish, and Snowman Cookie. 'Tis the season!