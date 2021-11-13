Disney World Changed How Guests Can Meet Santa Claus

There's nothing more magical than spending the holidays at Disney World. That said, if you want to meet Santa Claus during your visit, you'll need to be mindful of how you plan your day. According to WDW News Today, a Disney Parks news platform, the park is requiring virtual reservations to meet Mr. Claus at Disney Springs.

The reservations are available as a virtual queue, which can be found in the My Disney Experience app. This is a bit different than past years, when guests were required to join a virtual queue by checking in with employees in person, according to AllEars.

The virtual queue will open at 9 a.m., then again at 4 p.m. You'll also need to be in Disney Springs to actually join the queue. This means you won't be able to make reservations in advance (i.e., before arriving at Disney Springs), so keep this in mind if you want to meet Santa within a desired time frame.

Santa Claus will be at Disney Springs until December 24, 2021. He'll be hanging out at Once Upon a Toy, which is located in the Marketplace.

Other holiday activities at Disney Springs:

According to WDW News Today, you can also complete the Christmas Tree Stroll at Disney Springs. The activity involves a map listing 20 themed Christmas trees throughout the entertainment center. The map also includes a sticker for each tree. When you visit a tree (and take a photo for Insta, of course), you place the corresponding sticker to the spot on the map. Once you've visited all 20 trees, you'll qualify for a special pinback button.

The maps are available at the following locations:

Chicken Guy

City Works Eatery & Pour House

The Boathouse

Under Armour

Basin

Planet Hollywood

Amorette's Patisserie

The Christmas Tree Stroll activity will run until December 30. Happy holidays!