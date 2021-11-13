Costco Finally Brought Back This Fan-Favorite Fall Dessert

When it comes to autumn, there are some treats that never get old. There are apple cider donuts, cinnamon rolls, and — of course — pumpkin pie. Still, it doesn't hurt to try new desserts, especially if you're looking to elevate your next holiday spread. Enter the giant pumpkin cheesecake at Costco, which is officially back in stock.

According to an Instagram post by @costcobuys, the popular dessert has recently returned to Costco warehouses. It features a sweetened graham cracker crust and a rich pumpkin-flavored cheesecake filling, which is topped with spiced icing. It's also enormous — 4.88 pounds, to be exact — and costs just $15.99.

Plus, if you look closely, the cheesecake has a cutting guide stamped on top. Judging by this guide, the cheesecake can be cut into 16 slices. This means each slice costs about one dollar, which is an absolute steal. (But obviously, you can cut the cheesecake into larger slices, if you'd like. Your dessert, your rules!)

If you could use a five-pound cheesecake in your life, visit your local Costco warehouse. Be sure to call ahead to make sure it's in stock.

Can you freeze pumpkin cheesecake?

The beloved Costco pumpkin cheesecake freezes well, according to Instagram users. "Believe it or not, I pop the whole thing right into the freezer as is," said one user on @costcobuys' Instagram post. When they want some cheesecake, they run a knife under hot water and slice directly through the frozen cheesecake. Then, they return the cake to the freezer until it's time to cut another slice.

Considering the size of the cheesecake, it wouldn't hurt to make space in your freezer for leftovers. You can also buy the cake in advance and serve it after Thanksgiving dinner.

Other fall desserts at Costco:

Looking for more seasonal products at Costco? The warehouse recently brought back its pumpkin spice loaf for $7.99. The loaf, unsurprisingly, weighs more than two pounds.

If pumpkin isn't your thing, you can also find mini snickerdoodle cakes and coffee cake muffins at Costco. We'll take three of each, please.