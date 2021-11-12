The 15 Craziest Deals From Nordstrom's Early Black Friday Sale

By Erin Lassner November 12, 2021
It's pretty impossible not to love Nordies — especially when the retailer's having one of its biggest sales of the year. Shop for yourself, your family, friends, and coworkers alike. And whoever you're buying for, make sure to shop fast since these deals won't last very long. From Our Place kitchen favorites to half-priced plush blankets, here are the 15 best discounts sitewide.

1. Boll & Branch Signature Stripe Duvet Set (Queen), $288 $115.20

2. Medipop Magic Box UV LED Sterilizer, $68 $27.20

3. Our Place 3-Piece Kitchen Knife Set, $170 $95

4. Poketo Project Planner, $38 $15.20

5. ChopValue Zero Waste Kit, $68 $16.97

6. Our Place Walnut Cutting Board, $95 $50

7. Nordstrom Repreve Bath Towel, $24 $9.60

8. All-Clad 4-Quart Slow Cooker with Aluminum Insert, $300 $199.99

9. Our Place Side Bowls (set of 4), $45 $30

10. Hawkins New York Simple Waffle Knit Bath Towel, $65 $39

11. Emile Henry Round Ceramic Dutch Oven, $190 $99.99

12. Atelier Saucier Ménage à Quatre Reclaimed Napkins (set of 4), $66 $26.40

13. Campo Travel Diffuser, $49 $29.40

14. All-Clad Hard Anodized Aluminum Nonstick Fry Pan Set, $105 $69.99

15. Nordstrom Reversible Knit Blanket (Queen), $99 $59.40

Erin Lassner

Erin is Hunker's Associate Commerce Editor, covering all the latest shopping trends and deals. She was previously the Associate Editor for Damsel in Dior, and is on the everlasting mission to maximize the space in her studio apartment.

