The 15 Craziest Deals From Nordstrom's Early Black Friday Sale

It's pretty impossible not to love Nordies — especially when the retailer's having one of its biggest sales of the year. Shop for yourself, your family, friends, and coworkers alike. And whoever you're buying for, make sure to shop fast since these deals won't last very long. From Our Place kitchen favorites to half-priced plush blankets, here are the 15 best discounts sitewide.
Video of the Day
Erin is Hunker's Associate Commerce Editor, covering all the latest shopping trends and deals. She was previously the Associate Editor for Damsel in Dior, and is on the everlasting mission to maximize the space in her studio apartment.