These Insta-Ready Pieces of Concrete Decor Are Now at Madewell

What started as a creative venture for Erin Carter at the beginning of the pandemic soon became a full-fledged brand. The Atlanta-based maker is the founder of Perpetual Bliss, a line of candles, decor, and more. And now you can shop these items at Madewell.

The clothing retailer curates some seriously chic items for the home, and this new addition is no exception. As part of its Hometown Heroes program, started in 2019, the brand has been highlighting local makers. The result: stylish items made by people with inspiring stories.

"Perpetual Bliss' tag line is: Whatever You Do, May it Bring You Bliss; so whether that's a spa day with your girls, or a night in with that special someone, I hope you all are genuinely happy and making the most out of this life we get to live!" Carter recently wrote on Instagram.

The understated yet eye-catching collection is full of modern pieces that will fit in just about anywhere, from the desk to the dining table.

Browse through some of our top picks below.