We Didn't Expect This LEGO x Target Collab, But It's Worth Browsing

When two major brands join forces, you never know what might happen. Take, for instance, the LEGO Collection x Target Home & Decor collab. It's part of a larger suite of items (approximately 300!) that bring together the best of both worlds. Better yet: Most of the finds are less than $30.

"As we approached the holiday season, we saw an opportunity to come together with one of our long-standing partners to create something truly special for our guests during a time of year when differentiation and value are paramount," Jill Sando, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer at Target, said in a statement. "As our guests continue to reimagine what their holiday traditions look like, our hope is that this collection will encourage them to make new memories this season and celebrate what matters most — spending time with family and friends."

For our purposes, we're clicking "add to cart" on the home-related items. They'll be available in stores and online December 4, but you can start your wishlist now. Peruse some of our faves below, from blankets to dishware.

Check out the full collection here.

