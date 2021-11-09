This Amazon Hack Will Give You Black Friday Deals All Year

Waiting all year for Black Friday deals can be tough. Fortunately, thanks to CNET Money, we just discovered a hack that allows you to get Amazon Black Friday Deals all year round.

Have you ever heard of Amazon Warehouse? According to the retailer, it's where you can find "great deals on quality used, pre-owned, or open box products." Each item goes through a quality check and comes with a certain grade. For instance, "Used — Like New" means that the product is in perfect working condition even though the packaging may be damaged. With these grades, you'll know exactly what to expect with your used purchase.

On the Amazon Warehouse page, you can search for certain items or browse through categories like Computers and Tablets, Pet Supplies, Automotive, Televisions, Home Improvement, and Furniture. If you choose to search for a product, just make sure you're doing so under the "Amazon Warehouse" section and not the normal Amazon search, where it will show you all products instead of the ones with deals.

Can you return Amazon Warehouse products?

Of course, there are pros and cons to using this method to score an Amazon deal. Since these products are seen as used, they won't come with the original manufacturer's warranty. However, Amazon's regular return policy still applies, so you can return or replace your product within 30 days of receipt of shipment.

Can you get free shipping on Amazon Warehouse products?

If you are an Amazon Prime member, you will still get free shipping for Amazon Warehouse products that are Prime eligible. So in addition to getting a great deal, you can also be assured that you'll get your Warehouse product shipped to you for free. Just make sure that the product has that handy Prime label on it.