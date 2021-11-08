IKEA's Bedroom Set Offers the Basics for Less Than $200

IKEA has basically become known for a design-meets-practicality approach and we're always curious to see what the Swedish retailer might release next.

Whether you're decorating a new space or want to give your bedroom a different look, there's a new offering that's perfect for both. The Gursken bedroom furniture set brings together the major pieces you need for a cozy bedroom. And it currently retails at $197.98, making it budget-friendly. (For reference, some of the simpler IKEA bed frames go for $99 to $110). The set includes a side table, chest of drawers, and small closet with two doors.

IKEA says, in the product description, that the bed frame was designed for storage underneath. The retailer advertises the set as ideal for guest bedrooms or apartments (especially for first-time renters).

It's an especially good find if you don't quite know what style to choose for your bedroom. The light beige set exudes a Scandi-cool vibe — and the items look ready for a DIY hack or two.

We wouldn't be surprised if IKEA released more variations on this offering. It's a classic set-up and makes it easy to fill your bedroom with the essentials.