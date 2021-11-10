15 Kitchen Gifts That Are Predicted to Trend Over the Holidays

By Anna Gragert November 10, 2021
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.

It's that time of year again! In honor of holiday shopping season, Google has released its third-annual Shopping 100 list featuring the products that are predicted to trend over the holidays. One category that's highlighted is "Kitchen Gear," which can easily help you shop for that one friend who loves to spend all their time cooking, baking, and brewing fun drinks.

Below, you'll find the 15 kitchen items that Google forecasts will trend during the 2021 holiday season. From cooking tools to devices for the at-home barista, there is truly something for everyone on your gift list.

1. Emeril Lagasse 360 Power Air Fryer, $219.99

2. Breville The Barista Express, $699.99

3. Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker, $59.99

4. De'Longhi Nespresso VertuoPlus, $159.95

5. Instant Pot Duo Mini 3 Quart, $69.99

6. KitchenAid Pro 600, $529.99

7. Mr. Coffee Cafe Barista Espresso Maker, $199.99

8. Baby Brezza Formula Pro, $229.99

9. Hamilton Beach 12 Cup Programmable Coffee Maker, $24.99

10. Chefman Multifunctional Digital Air Fryer+ Rotisserie, $129.99

11. Toastmaster 4 Liter Stainless Steel Deep Fryer, $59.99

12. Le Creuset Signature Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $299.96

13. Ninja Air Fryer, $89.99

14. Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker, $24.96

15. Vitamix Immersion Blender, $149.95

Anna Gragert

Anna is a Los Angeles-based writer and editor who covers lifestyle and design content for Hunker. She's written for Apartment Therapy, the L.A. Times, Forge, and more. She previously worked as the lifestyle editor at HelloGiggles and deputy editor at So Yummy. Her email: anna.gragert@hunker.com

