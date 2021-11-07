Trader Joe’s Brought Back a Cult-Favorite Seasoning

Image Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images News/GettyImages

If you're looking for a treasure trove of seasonal goodies, you'll find it at Trader Joe's. The supermarket is home to hundreds of seasonal items, which are delicious and affordable to boot. And now that it's officially autumn, Trader Joe's has started offering fall products — including its fan-favorite truffle powder seasoning.

According to a Reddit thread started by @ShaynaCG, the popular seasoning is officially back in stock for $5.99 per .88-ounce jar. Even better, it appears other truffle products — like black truffle pasta sauce, truffle dip, and truffle hot sauce — are beginning to appear in stores, too. Honestly, we're drooling just thinking about these items.

As with any product, the availability and price of truffle powder seasoning might vary depending on your location. To find a store near you, visit the Trader Joe's store directory. From there, you can call the supermarket before stopping by to see if they have truffle powder seasoning, as well as any other seasonal items you might be interested in.

How to use truffle powder seasoning:

Once you've procured the beloved truffle powder seasoning, you might wonder how to use it at home. Here are some delicious ideas to get you started:

Toss it with potato wedges or mashed potatoes.

Sprinkle it on top of macaroni and cheese.

Add it on top of eggs.

Sprinkle it on pizza.

Use it as a popcorn seasoning.

Fold it into hummus or butter.

It's worth noting that the seasoning is potent. "The tiniest bit is all you need," advised a user in a Reddit thread from last year. So, a little will go a long way!

Where else can you buy truffle powder seasoning?

If you're unable to visit Trader Joe's, you can still try truffle powder seasoning from other brands. For example, on Amazon, you can buy Sabatino Tartufi Truffle Zest Seasoning for $12.99 per 1.76-ounce container. The product is sold at Whole Foods, too.