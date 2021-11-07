Aldi Fans Are Gushing Over This Adorable Hot Cocoa Bomb

This holiday season, it's all about the hot cocoa bomb, which is essentially a hollow chocolate ball filled with marshmallows and cocoa mix. When you put the ball in hot milk, it melts to create a delicious and fun cup of cocoa for you to enjoy during a chilly day. Aldi, of course, has taken this concept to a whole new, more adorable level.

On the @aldifavoritefinds Instagram account, we stopped in our tracks when we came across the Choceur Melting Chocolate Cocoa Snowman. For $1.99, the treat looks like a happy snowman and, on the packaging, is described as "white chocolate filled with marshmallows and dark chocolate drops." According to @aldifavoritefinds, this item can be found in the Aldi Finds Christmas candy section. It also appears to be a brand new item at the store.

As you can imagine, Aldi fans were thrilled with this news. Many stated that they were going to look for them ASAP, while others warned that they'd likely sell out soon. Several users also mentioned how great these would be as a stocking stuffer for kids (though us adults wouldn't mind getting this as a gift either!).

Where else can you buy hot cocoa bombs?

If your local Aldi ends up selling out of the Melting Snowman, Blair Candy is selling a Frosty the Snowman Hot Chocolate Bomb for $5.25. Sur La Table also has a Melting Hot Chocolate Snowman With Mini Marshmallows available for $12.

So even if Aldi sells out of its cute snowman hot chocolate bomb, at least there are plenty of other options out there.