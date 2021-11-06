Twitter Has Discovered "America's Worst Fireplace"

When it comes to questionable home decor, Twitter may have hit the jackpot. Yes, we've seen homes that look like horror movies and apartment buildings with creepy indoor balconies, but we bet you've never come across a fireplace this confusing before.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Over on Twitter, user @yeoldedad posted the following photo, writing, "Folks, I give you America's worst fireplace:"

"People say America is divided, but I think we can all unite around hating whatever this is," wrote @yeoldedad in a reply.

There's a lot to discuss here. Let's start with the fact that the actual hearth is not centered on the brick. Then, there's a strange dark wood mantel above it that looks like it was randomly pasted on the wall. The latter also doesn't match the two medium-toned wood alcoves on either side of the fireplace — one of which appears to be a kitchen cabinet and shelving situation (though we honestly can't tell)?

As for the alcove on the left side of the fireplace, we have even more questions. Why is there a giant TV? Why is it located directly above someone's desk? Isn't someone going to hit their head on the TV while working at the desk? Also, what is up with the empty space above the TV? Is that for extra storage or is it just there?

Along with the empty space by the ceiling on both sides of the fireplace, the right side features empty space under the cabinetry. Plus, it's the only space that also has brick walls.Why? What is supposed to go there?

The last aspect of this space that we want to touch on is the fact that the ceiling is so off-centered, it makes us want to cry. Oh, and the fact that the fireplace's cord is out for all to see — but that's actually the last thing we're going to talk about. We promise.

Who would do such a thing to this poor fireplace? What is supposed to be a cozy, comforting area of the home now has us feeling confused, sad, and scared.