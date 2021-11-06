This New Sam's Club Item Is the Ultimate Dessert

When it comes to dessert, the more decadent, the better. After all, if you're going to treat yourself, why not go big? With this in mind, we'd like to introduce you to the brand new Sam's Club Member's Mark Brownie-Topped New York-Style Cheesecake, which combines multiple desserts into a food that's making our sweet tooth sing.

Weighing over five pounds, this treat features a New York-style cheesecake made with real cream cheese and a whopping four inches of the following toppings: gooey chocolate brownies, crunchy pecans, and a caramel and chocolate drizzle. It's also ready to serve for at least 12 people and costs $16.98, making each slice around $1.42 (what a deal!).

With the holidays fast approaching, this Brownie-Topped New York-Style Cheesecake makes for the perfect easy-but-still-delicious dessert. All you have to do is take it out of the refrigerator, slice it, and serve it up to guests who will certainly be impressed by this immense treat.

"We had this last night, it was amazing!" reads a review on the Sam's Club site, confirming that the cheesecake is indeed a delicious dessert option.

Where to buy the Sam's Club brownie-topped cheesecake:

Depending on where you live, this New York-style cheesecake might be available for pickup. To see if that's the case, simply view the item here. If the right location isn't already selected for you, simply click the "Check other clubs" option above the "Add to cart" button.

If you'd like to see where your nearest Sam's Club is, you can visit the brand's store locator here. To be safe, you can also give your local store a call to ensure that the cheesecake is in stock before you make a trip out there. When calling, you can provide the store employee with the product's item number located here.