Aldi’s Popular Advent Calendars Are Now Available for 2021

With the holiday season in full swing, it's time to start buying advent calendars. And, if we're being honest, we're particularly fond of calendars that involve food or drinks. That's why we're excited to share that Aldi's 2021 advent calendars are officially available.

This includes the supermarket's popular wine advent calendar, which features 24 187-milliliter bottles of wine. It contains myriad varieties, like pinot grigio and cabernet sauvignon. There are also a few festive options, like a sparkling wine called Snowy Night Series Brut Rosé.

But of course, wine isn't complete without cheese. Aldi is also offering a cheese advent calendar, which includes 24 mini festive cheeses. It costs just $14.99 and would be perfect for any cheese lover.

If wine or cheese isn't your thing, you'll be glad to know that Aldi has a beer advent calendar, too. This one features 24 mini bottles of beer from different breweries, like O'Shea's Irish Stout and Kristoffel Blonde Ale.

Aldi's 2021 wine, cheese, and beer advent calendars will be available throughout November and December. However, they're pretty popular, so you'll want to visit your local Aldi store ASAP if you're interested in buying one. This is especially important if you plan to gift a calendar to a loved one (or yourself!) by a certain date.

To find an Aldi near you, use the store locator tool on Aldi's website.

Other advent calendars available at Aldi:

In addition to its beloved wine, cheese, and beer advent calendars, Aldi is offering products like:

The supermarket even sells advent calendars for cats and dogs, so your furry friends can get in on the festive fun. We love to see it.