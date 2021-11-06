Disneyland Revealed Its 2021 Winter Holiday Menu

Now that Halloween has come and gone, brands and restaurants are preparing to release holiday goodies — and we couldn't be more excited. Case in point: Earlier this week, Disneyland Resort officially revealed its 2021 winter holiday food on the Disney Parks blog. The post, appropriately known as a "Foodie Guide," lists all the festive drinks, entrees, and desserts you can find at the park this season.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

As usual, this year's offerings are totally mouthwatering. For example, at Disneyland Park, you can find delectable dishes like turkey noodle soup and pork pozole, a traditional Mexican stew. Seasonal drinks include beverages like eggnog cold brew from Red Rose Taverne, which consists of cold brew coffee, eggnog, whipped cream, and a medley of holiday spices.

When it's time for dessert, you can pick up treats like pumpkin cheesecake funnel cake from Hungry Bear Restaurant or a peppermint holiday sundae from Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor. In true holiday fashion, several eateries will also be offering soft Mickey Mouse-shaped gingerbread cookies. What's more, Tropical Hideaway will have a holiday Dole whip sundae, featuring cherry and lime Dole whip swirled together.

If you're a fan of churros, be sure to visit the churro carts throughout the park. These vendors will be offering seasonal churro flavors, like holiday cookie churros with a crushed gingersnap cookie topping and vanilla dipping sauce. Meanwhile, at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, you'll find insta-ready holiday treats like Mickey Mouse-shaped cookies and donuts.

For the full list of 2021 Disneyland holiday food, visit the Disney Parks blog here.

When will holiday food be available at Disneyland?

Disneyland will be offering holiday food from November 12, 2021 to January 9, 2022. This is great news if you plan to visit the park after the holiday rush.