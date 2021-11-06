Starbucks Officially Released Its New Holiday Drink

Last month, we shared news that Starbucks may be releasing a new holiday drink. Well, dear coffee lovers, the rumors were true! Earlier this week, the beloved coffee chain officially released its Sugar Cookie Almond Milk Latte in honor of the classic holiday treat. It truly is the most wonderful time of the year.

According to the Starbucks website, the hot beverage is made with sugar cookie-flavored syrup, Starbucks Blonde Espresso, steamed almond milk, and — drumroll, please — red and green sprinkles. It's also available as an iced latte, which is perfect if you live in a warm climate but still want to feel festive.

Of course, the Sugar Cookie Almond Milk Latte isn't the only drink on Starbucks' 2021 winter holiday menu. The coffee chain also brought back its caramel brulée and chestnut praline lattes, as well as its peppermint and toasted white chocolate mochas. Now, excuse us while we make a Starbucks run.

Can you get the Sugar Cookie Almond Milk Latte with a different milk?

Despite its name, the holiday drink can be made without almond milk. This is great news if you prefer regular milk or other non-dairy milks.

Here's the deal: When Starbucks announced the new drink on its Instagram page, several people commented on the post asking about milk substitutions. Starbucks replied, "Sugar Cookie Almond Milk Latte comes with almond milk by default but you can substitute for any milk! However, we cannot guarantee this beverage is allergen-free as we use shared equipment to store, prepare, and serve our beverages." Good to know.

It's also worth noting that, like all Starbucks drinks, this latte can be customized to your heart's desire. For example, you can ask the barista to add whipped cream or dark chocolate curls for even more holiday goodness.