IKEA's Advent Calendar Is Here for Extra Holiday Cheer

There are ​truly​ so many kinds of advent calendars out there, centered around everything from luxury wine to embroidery. And there's even an IKEA-themed one.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

The Vintersaga calendar is decorated with a festive exterior scene of a home near some lovely trees. The treats inside include German chocolate with pralines, crunch Christmas biscuits, chocolate bars, a $5 IKEA voucher, and a free Swedish meatball (or Plant Ball) voucher.

So basically, it's got all the makings of an IKEA visit plus some extra goodies. The item retails at $12.99 and, currently, its listing marks it as not available online. So you'll need to snag one next time you visit the retailer for some essentials. Or, why not make your own IKEA-themed advent calendar at home?

It's also Rainforest Alliance Certified, meaning "the certified product or ingredient was produced using methods that support the three pillars of sustainability," according to the Rainforest Alliance website.

In the meantime, we've got plenty of IKEA DIYs for your to tackle with the whole family. 'Tis the season to get cozy and do some crafts.