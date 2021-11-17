Shadé Akanbi's Wallpaper Patterns Will Re-Energize Your Walls

One of the most dramatic ways to wake up a space is by changing the wall color, and with the proliferation of peel-and-stick wallpapers, it's never been easier to add a little pattern. Or a lot of pattern, in the case of Chasing Paper's newest collection — a collaboration with Nigerian-American artist Shadé Akanbi.

The creative director and designer of clothing/textiles brand Printed Pattern People, Akanbi infuses vivid color into all of her work.

"I was in the middle of refreshing my office nook and thought about wallpaper brands that I follow, which was only Chasing Paper actually," Akanbi said in a statement. "I reached out directly to Elizabeth [Rees, the company's founder], just inquiring if they work with independent artists."

Fortunately for us, they do! Akanbi has designed five contemporary takes on patterns inspired by both her own heritage and her international travels as part of the collection. They come in traditional and removable wallpaper options, each of which is available in a variety of sizes. The former starts at $90 per panel, while the latter starts at $40 per panel. Four of the five patterns come in multiple colorways, too. (You can also order an 8-by-9 inch sample for $6).

"We are excited to share Shadé's unique design point of view [with] the Chasing Paper customer, and bring her globally influenced cultural patterns to the modern home," said Rees.

