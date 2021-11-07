23 Perfect Gifts Under $200 for Your Favorite Person

If you're on the hunt for the perfect gift that hits the sweet spot between $100 and $200, then you've certainly come to the right place. These are for those people in your life you're looking to spend a little more on — and you, of course, want that extra spend to be worthwhile. Whether it's your partner, parent, child, or best friend, these 23 special finds will score you some major brownie points from your favorite people on the planet.

The latest and greatest coffee machine from Nespresso has been flying off the shelves in every single color (read our first-person review of the genius gadget here). There are only a few shades left in stock, so don't wait.

This charger and catchall combination is just screaming to be the newest addition on someone's bedside table.

There's a reason why "#littlegreenmachine" has over 66 million views on TikTok. The deep clean of this carpet and upholstery cleaner is mesmerizing.

These chopping blocks are a hot commodity and it's easy to see why. According to brand rep Gabriel Cohen, Fredericks & Mae initially stocked up on what they hoped would be four months' worth of product but ended up selling out in only 24 hours. They can be used for food prep or presentation — the choice is yours.

If they love smoothies, pureed fruits and veggies, or infused water, this system from Beast is a one-stop shop for all your blending needs. It has a pulsing option to help prep your ingredients and a perfectly programmed minute-long blending cycle to help finish the job.

Handmade in Brooklyn, this one-of-a-kind bowl doubles as a sculpture.

Leave it to MoMA to sell a three-in-one vase. Simply rotate the vessel to reveal the trio of uniquely-shaped openings. The Mondri Vase is also sold in an equally fabulous primary color version.

Any friend who projects class to the max definitely needs a decanter — specifically one that's meticulously handblown.

If the Instant Pot was the "it" accessory of years past, the air fryer has officially dethroned it. And you can't go wrong with this top-rated air fryer, which has over 60,000 four-plus stars on Amazon.

Our Place's biggest launch since the Always Pan, the Perfect Pot is everything you love about the original 8-in-1 piece of cookware, but reimagined. It comes in five colors and takes the place of a traditional stockpot, dutch oven, saucepot, roasting rack, steamer, strainer, braiser, and spoon rest.

This new apron from MINNA is handcrafted by pedal loom weavers in San Antonio Palopó, Guatemala, and comes in three fun patterns. It's a perfect find, whether they're wearing it or just hanging it up on display in your kitchen.

Who doesn't love a multifunctional gift? This beverage chiller can be popped in the freezer to keep your drinks cold or used as a chic candle holder.

A bread nightlight ... does this even need further explanation?

Yes, designer Susan Alexandra makes the most drool-worthy beaded handbags, but did you know she also has a small home goods line? Her sparkly, fruity napkin rings are made by hand to order, so be sure to factor in a three-week lead time if you want to gift these tabletop treasures.

Welcome to the innovation station. The temperature-stable ceramic bowl was crafted for potatoes, onions, or not-quite-ripe fruits. The cork lid is made to house anything that needs to breathe, like bananas and avocados.

With six small openings for six sweet flowers, this pillow-shaped vase is a charming addition to any home.

Serve up the best meals with this platter, complete with a green botanical pattern that can be used all year round.

Who said all your glassware needs to match? For a more eclectic look, this set offers hand-blown tumblers in an assortment of styles.

Self-care can be fun, right? With products from superfood-focused, Brooklyn-based wellness brand Golde, it sure is. Get in on all the healthy, pampering goodness with this bundle of essential turmeric latte blends and face masks that will have you feeling like a brand new person.

Guests need a little pick me up after a delicious dinner party? Try this eco-friendly coffee maker from Bruvi. This bundle comes with a coffee maker, pods, and more to whip up a caffeine boost in no time.

Give your favorite host the best of the best pantry staples from small businesses. Curated by Top Chef judge Nilou Motamed, it includes single-origin spices, olive oil, tea, and more.

Whether you live across the country or down the street, these friendship lamps are the perfect way to connect with a pal.

Everyone knows someone who is addicted to coffee. This handmade stoneware pour over set epitomizes a functional and beautiful present.