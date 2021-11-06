Mindy Kaling Teamed Up With Amazon Handmade — and There's Plenty of Entertaining Essentials

Did you know that Amazon has an entire section dedicated to handcrafted goods? It's called Amazon Handmade, and for this holiday season, actor/comedian/writer/producer Mindy Kaling has partnered with six artisans on a capsule collection.
"Working closely with Amazon Handmade Makers from around the world to curate this Amazon Handmade Holiday collection has been inspiring," said Kaling in a statement. "I'm super passionate about supporting small businesses, so I'm very excited for you to shop our unique items and help these brands grow!"
Those six small businesses are Speciality Wood Designs (woodworking), Northwind Supply (leather goods), 16J Organics (skincare), Sweet Water Decor (candles and decor), Thing Stories (table linens), and Honeycomb Studio (ceramics).
Get a peek at our favorite pieces from Mindy's curation below, and shop all the products here.
Stefanie is a New York–based writer and editor. She has served on the editorial staffs of Architectural Digest, ARTnews, and Oyster.com, a TripAdvisor company, before setting out on her own as a freelancer. Her beats include architecture, design, art, travel, science, and history, and her words have appeared in Architectural Digest, Condé Nast Traveler, Popular Science, Mental Floss, Galerie, Jetsetter, and History.com, among others. In another life, she'd be a real estate broker since she loves searching for apartments and homes.