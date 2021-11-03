Here's How You Can Stay in Carrie Bradshaw’s Apartment

Carrie Bradshaw left us with plenty of gems like "Don't forget to fall in love with yourself first" and, of course, "I like my money where I can see it – hanging in my closet." If you've always dreamed of experiencing Carrie's life in the Upper East Side, now's your chance.

Airbnb has teamed up with Sarah Jessica Parker to welcome guests into a special recreation of the iconic brownstone where Carrie lived.

"The Carrie Bradshaw character is near and dear to my heart, and revisiting her world for the continuation of the ​Sex and the City​ story has been such a joy," Parker said in a statement. "I'm excited for our audience to experience Carrie's New York like never before and walk in her shoes, quite literally, for the first time."

Not only will you get to live out your N.Y.C. dreams in the space, you'll also get access to unique experiences. For starters, Parker will give guests a "virtual greeting at check-in" before the lucky visitors get ready for a styling session and photo shoot.

There will be two one-night stays available on November 12 and 13 for the budget-friendly rate of $23 a night (plus fees). The price is in honor of the 23-year anniversary of the show.

As we browsed this listing, we couldn't help but wonder — could that iconic closet inspire a future home makeover?

The booking goes live November 8 at 9 a.m. PST. You can find out more here.