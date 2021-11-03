IKEA's New Sound-Absorbing Curtains Will Make Your Home a Peaceful Cocoon

There are days when we want our space to be as quiet and calm as can be, but this isn't always possible. After all, there is only so much we can control — and if you live with other people, odds are that they're going to make some noise throughout the day. Fortunately, IKEA just released a solution to this dilemma: sound-absorbing curtains.

Known as Gunnlaug, the chenille yarn and specially weaved curtains were made to soften sound from everyday activities around the house. Specifically, the fabric was designed to absorb sound and prevent the reverberation of medium and high frequency waves. When compared to other fabrics of similar quality and weight, using ISO 354 (a method of measuring sound), Gunnlaug has a 50-100% greater absorption of these waves.

For instance, IKEA states that the curtains can assist with absorbing the sound of clattering dishes, clanging cutlery, and screeching chairs being moved around the house. Our ears are rejoicing!

Plus, in addition to adsorbing annoying sounds, the Gunnlaug curtains also lower the general light level in a home while providing privacy. They can be hung on a rod or track, and can be styled with pleats. For the best performance, IKEA advises that the curtains are draped with folds that are 3½-5⅞ inches from the wall.

For $49.99, the curtains come in both white and gray. Each pack also contains two panels. To purchase the sound-absorbing curtains, click here.