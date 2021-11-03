There Are New "Thanksgiving Dinner" Ice Creams, and We Have Mixed Feelings

This year, we're all about weird ice cream flavors like Kraft Macaroni and Cheese and even Flamin' Hot Cheetos. Yet, when it comes to ice cream inspired by Thanksgiving dinner, we're on the fence.
Food & Wine reports that the iconic Salt & Straw ice cream brand will be re-releasing its Thanksgiving-inspired ice creams for the ninth year in a row. As part of the "Friendsgiving Series," you can expect the following fascinating flavors:
- Parker House Rolls w/ Salted Buttercream: buttery rolls glazed with fresh-churned buttercream and topped with sea salt
- Caramelized Turkey & Cranberry Sauce: roasted turkey bacon in a buttery brittle with thyme and freshly ground cubeb pepper, along with a sweet and tart cranberry sauce
- Sweet Potato Pie w/ Double Baked Almond Streusel: roasted sweet potatoes that are lightly caramelized, plus double-baked almond croissant streusel
- Candied Walnut Cheesecake: rich cheesecake, graham cracker crumble, and walnut butter for a caramelized bite
- Pumpkin & Gingersnap Pie (which is vegan!): pumpkin pie made with creamy coconut and a sugared crust crumble paired with crunchy molasses-spiked gingersnap
So essentially, you can get your entire Thanksgiving dinner in with all of these ice creams combined.
On the Salt & Straw website, all five pints in the Friendsgiving Series can be purchased together for $65 and shipped nationwide. Each individual pint can also be added to a pack of five (with the other flavors being whatever you choose) for $65. With the latter offering, a sixth pint can be added for an extra $10.
Or, if you happen to live near a Salt & Straw, you can pick up the pints there. You can see the brand's locations here.
If you're a fan of strange ice cream flavors and have to try them all, you'll definitely want to add these festive flavors to your list.
