Alicia Keys and Swizz Beats' Sculptural Couch Is Drool-Worthy

There are celeb homes we love for their decor inspo and then there are spaces we genuinely want to hang out in. Alicia Keys and Swizz Beats' home manages to be both.

In a recent home tour for ​Architectural Digest​, the power couple offered a peek at their relaxing home. The giant glass windows, clean lines, and cozy atmosphere were stunning to see — along with the couple's impressive art collection, ranging from Gordon Parks to Nick Cave.

But there's one couch that we're particularly swooning over. In the formal dining room/family room space, our eyes immediately gravitated to the sculptural piece. It's got a low profile and a light yellow hue that works with the artwork in the room. This Burke Decor find is similar — though, of course, it's not a small price tag.

It almost reminds us of a conversation pit, making it a welcoming space for guests to stay a while. Clearly, the couple thought through every element in the space.

"This is a really special room for us. It has a wide spectrum of art and life, and experience — and it feels really good," says Keys. "We love that our kids are able to grow up seeing such dynamic art around them."

The room features work by Derrick Adams and Jordan Casteel (in addition to the artists named above). We could definitely see some art-inspired chats happening in the space.

It's also a signifier that the cozy-chic furniture trend isn't going anywhere any time soon — think boucle couches and the cloud couch with their soft textures and often rounded edges. Here's to comfy and stylish essentials.