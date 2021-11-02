Heather Taylor Home and West Elm Showcase a California Cool Holiday

When you live in a warm-weather climate, it can be a little odd to deck your halls with wintry Christmas decorations when the sun is shining and there's a palm tree outside your window. But thanks to Heather Taylor's new holiday line with West Elm, you can bring a California-cool Christmas look to your home.

"This timeless collection marries quintessential holiday hues with a festive palette of almond, sage, and rose, and classic patterns that feel modern when mixed with any holiday decor," Taylor said in a statement.

That includes plenty of light and airy plaid — primarily used in organic textiles to make everything from table runners to pillow covers to stockings.

"Decorating my home for the holiday season has become a tradition that is so special to my family and me," said Taylor. "My daughters love our custom of bringing out our seasonal pillows and decor, a fun cue that the holidays are just around the corner! I'm hoping this collection will evoke a similar sense of excitement and joy to families and homes this holiday season."

In addition, a lot of these pieces can work year-round. On November 11, Taylor will host a Facebook Live at 3 pm EST/6 pm PST on West Elm's Facebook page to share not only her line, but also some holiday styling tips and tricks.

In the meantime, check out our favorite pieces from the collaboration below, and shop the full collection here.

