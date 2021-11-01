FYI: IKEA Is Celebrating 'Green Friday' With an Expanded Resale Program

Earlier this year, IKEA launched a pilot version of a Buy Back & Resell service for customers in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania. Now, that effort has been green-lit for national expansion. It's all part of IKEA Green Friday, an umbrella term the retailer is using to include a few initiatives with an eco-friendly focus.

The Swedish retailer will offer the Buy Back service in 33 stores across the U.S. from November 1 through December 5. So start considering which gently-used IKEA items you might want to let go of in exchange for store credit.

"We are excited to share that the Buy Back & Resell pilot in Conshohocken had positive results – 100% of product brought in was resold versus recycled," Jennifer Keesson, country sustainability manager at IKEA U.S., said in a statement. "By expanding the service to more stores across the U.S., we hope to inspire more IKEA Family members to participate and further showcase how sustainable living can be obtainable and affordable for the many."

As we mentioned in the initial launch, there are restrictions on which items are eligible. Some of the objects not accepted for resale include sofas, plants, mattresses, and any items including glass. You'll also need to be an IKEA Family member; registration is free and you can sign up here.

Anyone interested in the program has to fill out a form and check for participating stores here.

In line with these eco-conscious efforts, the company will also offer IKEA Family members "discounts on sustainable home solutions that combat pollutants, use renewable resources, or come from recycled materials." It's the company's way to add some "green" to Black Friday, as the discount will apply to all IKEA U.S. stores from November 26 through 29.

In addition, when you visit an IKEA U.S. store, you'll also see a new Sustainable Living Shop. It's designed to "make it easier for customers to shop for sustainable products and provide solutions and tips to make green living easier and more affordable."

You can learn more about IKEA Green Friday here.