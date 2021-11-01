This Costco Black Friday Hack Is Pure Genius

Costco is already known for helping shoppers save big, but with this Black Friday hack, you can save even more. The best part is that you don't even have to wait until Black Friday — this is one hack you can try right this second.

On TikTok, user @erikakullberg (who also happens to be a money lawyer) posted about a Costco Black Friday hack that's a shopping gamechanger. Essentially, if there's a certain Costco product you'd like to buy before it sells out on Black Friday, but you still want those special savings, you can still purchase the item now and get a price adjustment later.

"I've actually read the terms and if you buy anything at Costco online and it goes on sale within 30 days after you buy it, just fill out this quick online [price adjustment] form and they'll price-match and give you a gift card for the difference," says @erikakullberg.

This is confirmed on the Costco website, where it reads, "Costco.com will gladly issue a credit for the difference between the price you paid and the promotional price, if your purchase was made online at Costco.com and was within 30 days prior to the change in price. Credits are typically issued within three to five business days."

To request a price adjustment, click here to fill out Costco's form.

What are Costco's Black Friday sales?

If you'd like to cash in on Costco's Black Friday savings, along with this hack, you can find the retailer's 2021 deals listed here. There, you will also find information about Costco's Cyber Monday deals; the retailer also has an ad for pre-pre-holiday savings here.

Lastly, just remember: You have 30 days to request a price adjustment at Costco! So make sure to mark your calendar once you purchase your desired item.