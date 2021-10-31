This Nontoxic Oven Cleaning Trick Avoids Messy Baking Soda

Let's face it: The oven is an intimidating appliance to clean. This is especially true if the interior is caked with layers of burnt food, grime, and grease. (It's okay, it happens to the best of us.) And while many people use baking soda to naturally clean the oven, the method can get pretty messy. As an alternative, TikTok user and professional cleaner @thebigcleanco recommends using vinegar and dishwashing liquid instead.

To try her technique, add boiling water and vinegar to an oven-safe tray. Next, carefully place the tray in an oven that's still hot. After 20 minutes, the steam from the boiling water and vinegar will soften the caked-on debris. This can be scraped off with a metal scraper from the paint section of the hardware store.

Finally, after the oven has cooled, use dishwashing liquid and steel wool to remove any remaining grease. You can also scrub the oven racks with steel wool until they're shiny and clean. The result will be a spotless oven that looks as good as new.

Now, we love cleaning with baking soda just as much as the next person. It's inexpensive, easy, and nontoxic. But if you want to avoid the mess or try something different, @thebigcleanco's method for steam cleaning the oven might be just what you need.

Other tips for cleaning the oven:

Did you know that you can remove your oven door? Yes, really! It's one of those little-known tricks that can totally transform the way you clean the oven. Without the bulky door in place, it will be more comfortable to clean inside the oven ​and​ the door itself. It's a gamechanger, to say the least.

Also, you might be surprised to learn that it's possible to use a Magic Eraser to clean the glass of an oven door. All you need to is dampen the sponge, squeeze out the excess water, then swipe it along the inside of the glass.