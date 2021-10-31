This Hack Lets You Clean a Cheese Grater Without Ruining Your Sponge

A grater is one of the most useful tools in the kitchen. It can grate foods like potatoes, ginger, ​and​ cheese — just to name a few. You can even use a grater to de-stem fresh herbs in seconds. The hard part, however, is actually cleaning it. The sharp blades can totally ruin a sponge, especially if it's made of a material like microfiber. So, what's the solution?

Enter a useful trick shared by TikTok user @carolina.mccauley. In a recent video, she demonstrates how to clean a grater with basic household supplies. She squirts dish soap on the cut side of half a lemon, then scrubs it onto a dirty grater. Next, she rinses the grater under running water to reveal a clean and shiny surface. Done and done.

Some TikTok users commented on the video stating that the trick will waste a lemon. But other users pointed out that it can be reused to clean other surfaces. For example, one person mentioned that you can place the cut lemon in a dish of water and microwave it to produce steam. From there, the steam and hot water can be used to clean the microwave. (Personally, we like reusing lemon halves and salt to clean the sink.)

Of course, if you're lucky enough to have a dishwasher, you can toss in the grater and call it a day. But if you don't have a dishwasher — or if you simply have too many lemons — this grater cleaning trick will certainly come in handy.

Other ways to clean a grater:

No lemons? No problem. Try scrubbing the grater with a clean toothbrush that's only used for this purpose. You can also use a pastry brush or vegetable brush to remove debris from the grater. The key is to use a brush with stiff bristles, which are strong enough to dislodge food from the blades.

It also helps to soak the grater in warm, soapy water before scrubbing it. This will help soften leftover food such as hardened cheese.