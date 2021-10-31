Costco Is Discontinuing This Popular Japanese Snack

Toward the end of September, we reported that Costco was having a sale on the cult-favorite Japanese snack that is chocolate Pocky. Great news! However, according to Eat This, Not That!, it appears that the sale is being followed by some upsetting news: the chocolate Pocky is being discontinued at Costco.

If you're a diehard fan who's familiar with all things Costco hacks, then you know that the brand's price tags reveal a lot about each individual item. Specifically, if a product's price tag has an asterisk on it, that means the product won't be restocked once it sells out. This asterisk of doom has unfortunately appeared on the chocolate Pocky tag, meaning that the item will be discontinued once Costco runs out of the sweet snack.

In other words, we highly recommend that you stock up on Costco's chocolate Pocky while you still can. To make sure that it's in stock before you head to the store, simply call your local warehouse to check on Costco item availability. They'll be able to tell you if the Pocky is gone for good at that location.

What other items are being discontinued at Costco?

Eat This, Not That! reveals that in addition to chocolate Pocky, several other items are also being discontinued at Costco. This includes Old Tyme Whole Grain White Wheat Bread, Fannie May S'mores Snack Mix, Popcornopolis Pumpkin Spice, Krusteaz Pumpkin Spice Bread 4-Pack, Itaberco Chocolate Salted Caramel Sauce, Primal Kitchen Buffalo Sauce, Sweet Red Bean & Purple Rice Dessert Soup, Ottogi Kimchi Pancake Mix, DJ&A Ramen Noodle Snack, and The Snak Yard Salted Egg Fish Skins.

What this tells us is that Costco is likely trying to make space for its holiday products — especially now that October is coming to an end. So while we're sad to see treats like Pocky on the way out, we are excited for what the holiday season will bring at Costco.