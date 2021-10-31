Costco’s Food Court Might Have Discontinued This Customer Perk

As any loyal Costco shopper knows, the food court is one of the best parts of the warehouse. For starters, it serves myriad cult-favorite eats, from crispy churros to cheesy pizza. It's also conveniently located by the exit, so you can grab a bite right after shopping. And, until recently, you can could call the food court and place an order — but that might have changed.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Earlier this month, Reddit user @wattliar shared that their local Costco warehouse stopped taking phone orders. (Typically, they ordered six Costco pizzas at a time, so calling ahead was extremely convenient.) "I just got off the phone with the food court and they are telling me they no longer accept orders over the telephone!" they said. Another Reddit user chimed in, stating that they experienced similar issues at their Costco store.

Now, it's unclear if this service has been discontinued at all Costco locations. What's more, the Costco website currently provides directions for placing pizza orders over the phone. That being said, if you frequently place large orders at Costco's food court, it's worth checking with your local warehouse if you can call them in. This way, you can plan accordingly the next time you need to feed a hungry crowd.

Can you buy pre-made Costco pizzas?

If you're unable to place a large order on the phone, you can try buying a batch of frozen Costco pizzas. Unfortunately, however, it looks like some locations might have discontinued the take-and-bake pizzas, too! The pies, which were made in the store, have reportedly disappeared from several warehouses. Needless to say, it's a sad time for pizza-loving Costco customers right now.

Here's to hoping that you'll be able to find frozen take-and-bake pizzas at your warehouse. To save time, be sure to call your local Costco to check its inventory in advance.