Aldi Re-Released a Beloved Seasonal Dessert

Is there anything better than when a retailer brings back a beloved item that customers can't resist? This has recently happened with several fall food products at Costco and, now, it's happening with Aldi. According to @aldifavoritefinds on Instagram, the brand recently re-released its cult-favorite salted caramel cheesecake by the brand Specially Selected.

"A blend of cream cheese baked over a delicious graham crust with a layer of salted caramel sauce," reads the cheesecake's packaging. It also appears like the refrigerated $1.99 dessert comes in its own serving bowl, so you won't have to worry about washing extra dishes to enjoy this sweet treat.

On Aldi's website, it states that the Specially Selected Salted Caramel Cheesecake is a seasonal product that only comes out during this season. In fact, around this time last year, Reddit user @CoachMcGuirk posted about the dessert being incredible.

"Honestly, wow. I'm gonna have to stop myself from buying more," @CoachMcGuirk wrote. "It's not cloyingly sweet and the size is perfect for a little dessert after dinner. I don't know how much salt I taste, but the caramel is divine." They added that it also seems like the cheesecake's bowl can be repurposed and combined with a reusable silicone lid for other storage uses once you're done eating.

What other seasonal products are currently available at Aldi?

At your local Aldi, you'll want to keep an eye out for the following seasonal products that you and your loved ones can enjoy this fall:

Bake Shop Pumpkin Cake Roll

Emporium Selection Cranberry White Cheddar Cheese

Emporium Selection Honey Pecan or Cranberry Baking Brie

Benton's Maple Leaf Cream Cookies

Specially Selected Chocolate or Caramel Lava Cakes

Belmont Mini Cheesecake Bites

Belmont Chocolate Creme Pie or Whipped Cheesecake

Nature's Nectar Apple Cider

Bake Shop Pumpkin Pie

L'oven Fresh Pumpkin Spice or Harvest Bagels