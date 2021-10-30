This One Trader Joe's Food Has Been Linked to a Salmonella Outbreak

Image Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images News/GettyImages

Almost two months after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced a salmonella outbreak caused by a Costco product, the same thing is happening to a Trader Joe's food item. On October 28, the CDC reported that salami sticks sold at Trader Joe's and other retailers have been linked to a salmonella outbreak that is actively being investigated.

"Do not eat, sell, or serve Citterio brand Premium Italian-Style Salame Sticks," the CDC writes. "They were sold at Trader Joe's and Wegmans and may be sold at other grocery stores. This outbreak is especially concerning because most of the sick people are younger than 18."

Specifically, 21 illnesses and six hospitalizations have been linked to the outbreak. No deaths have been reported. So far, this has occurred in the following eight U.S. states: California, Kansas, Minnesota, Illinois, Michigan, Virginia, New York, and New Jersey.

As of right now, the CDC states that a recall on the Citterio Premium Italian-Style Salame Sticks has not been issued. Since the investigation is still active — and since one affected person who was initially interviewed stated that they had not consumed the salami sticks — the CDC is also trying to determine if other products are involved in outbreak.

What to do if you bought the Citterio salami sticks:

Firstly, do not eat the salami sticks (no matter what the best-by date is) and throw them away. You'll also want to use hot soapy water or a dishwasher to wash any items and surfaces that came in contact with the salami sticks.

Salmonella symptoms:

According to the CDC, you should call your healthcare provider if you develop any of these severe salmonella symptoms:

Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102 degrees Fahrenheit

Diarrhea for more than three days that does not improve

Bloody diarrhea

So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down

Signs of dehydration, such as not peeing much, a dry mouth and throat, and feeling dizzy when standing up

The CDC adds that symptoms usually appear six hours to six days after the bacteria is swallowed. Most are also able to recover without treatment after four to seven days.

For more information about this outbreak, click here.