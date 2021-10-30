Costco Might Have Discontinued This Fan-Favorite Frozen Item

As much as we love cooking from scratch, we can't deny the beauty of frozen pizza. This is especially true if it's from Costco, where you can buy cult-favorite products at affordable prices. But if you were a fan of the warehouse's "take and bake" pizzas, you'll be bummed to know that they might have been discontinued.

The frozen pizzas were made in the store and sold under Costco's Kirkland Signature brand. However, in a recent Reddit thread, a user asked fellow Costco shoppers if they've seen the pizza lately. "Whatever happened to those large pizzas that were made in-store that you could buy and take home to cook?" they said. "Those were so good!" A Costco employee commented on the thread, stating that they "can confirm they've been discontinued."

As it turns out, other Costco customers were looking for the pizza, too. "As far as my warehouse told me, Costco corporate decided that [take-and-bake] pizzas weren't worth it," said one Reddit user. They added that a few other Kirkland Signature packaged foods were discontinued for the same reason.

If Costco's pre-made pizza was a staple in your household, contact your local warehouse. An employee might be able to explain the product's fate at that specific Costco location. Otherwise, the next best thing is to order a pie from the food court. Sure, it won't be the same — but at least you'll be able to get your Costco pizza when the craving hits.

What else has Costco discontinued?

Recently, Costco shoppers on Reddit noticed that Parmigiano Reggiano wedges were removed from the warehouse's inventory. There's also a chance that Costco will stop selling live Christmas trees this year, as ongoing wildfires and droughts have diminished the country's supply.

As always, the best way to know if your local Costco has certain items in stock is to call the warehouse.