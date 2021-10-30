Disney World Just Revealed Its Holiday Food for 2021

If you're planning to visit Disney World this holiday season, you'll want to take some notes. Earlier this week, the Disney Parks blog revealed Disney World's food offerings for the 2021 holiday season. The announcement includes menu items for both Thanksgiving ​and​ Christmas, plus the release dates for each seasonal offering.

So, what's on the menu? At Disney's Animal Kingdom Theme Park, you'll find eats like open-faced Thanksgiving turkey sandwiches at Restaurantosaurus and roasted squash soup at Tiffins Restaurant. Got a sweet tooth? Visit Satu'li Canteen for pumpkin cheesecake mousse with cranberry boba pearls (available November 25 to 28) or peppermint cream cheese mousse (available December 1 to 30).

Meanwhile, at Disney's Hollywood Studios, ABC Commissary will be offering sugar cookie snowmen with white chocolate sugar cookie mousse and whipped lemon curd. (BRB, drooling.) Several restaurants in the park will also be serving frozen salted caramel hot chocolate, which you can get with or without black cherry bourbon.

At Magic Kingdom Park, you'll get the chance to treat yourself to a Christmas cookie milkshake and/or sundae from Auntie Gravity's Galactic Goodies. Main Street Bakery will be offering festive Mickey-shaped cinnamon rolls, while Sleepy Hollow will be serving ginger apple funnel cakes with caramel sauce.

Finally, at Disney Springs, eateries will be offering treats like Mickey Mouse dome cakes and sweet crêpes with a holiday twist. But of course, it's not just all about dessert. At Jock Lindsey's Hangar Bar, you'll find dishes like holiday-colored deviled eggs, fried Brussels sprouts, and a shimmery cosmopolitan cocktail cleverly dubbed as "Claus Mo."

Of course, we've only scratched the surface. For a full list of 2021 holiday food items at Disney World, visit the Disney Parks blog.

What else is new at Disney World for 2021?

Main Street Confectionery, which is located in Main Street, U.S.A. at Magic Kingdom Park, reopened last month. The newly renovated candy shop is brimming with new products and experiences, including a candied popcorn bar.