Gap Home's New Furniture Offerings Are Modern and Minimal

Earlier this year, Gap debuted its first-ever foray into the home space with the Gap Home collection at Walmart. That launch included everything from dinnerware to bedding, but now the brand is expanding.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Gap Home revealed a new selection of furniture items. There's more than 150 new products being released, ranging from headboards to couches. According to a Walmart blog post, the collection "will offer contemporary styles with Scandinavian, midcentury and even modern nods." Prices range from $50 to $630.

While some new items have already been added, the brand says there will be even more to come in the next few weeks. Browse through some of our picks below and see the entire suite here.

Advertisement