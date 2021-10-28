Gap Home's New Furniture Offerings Are Modern and Minimal

By Eva Recinos October 28, 2021
Earlier this year, Gap debuted its first-ever foray into the home space with the Gap Home collection at Walmart. That launch included everything from dinnerware to bedding, but now the brand is expanding.

Gap Home revealed a new selection of furniture items. There's more than 150 new products being released, ranging from headboards to couches. According to a Walmart blog post, the collection "will offer contemporary styles with Scandinavian, midcentury and even modern nods." Prices range from $50 to $630.

While some new items have already been added, the brand says there will be even more to come in the next few weeks. Browse through some of our picks below and see the entire suite here.

1. Gap Home Wood and Metal Coffee Table, Medium Oak, $109

2. Gap Home Mid-Century Wood TV Stand, Black and Oak, $199

3. Gap Home Wood and Metal Side Table, Medium Oak, $69.88

4. Gap Home Curved Arm Loveseat, Navy, $449

5. Gap Home Upholstered Square Tufted Headboard, Gray (Queen), $129

6. Gap Home Upholstered Barrel Chair, Navy, $179

Eva is a Los Angeles-based writer who covers trends, news, and makers for Hunker. Her writing has been featured in the Los Angeles Times, The Guardian, Bustle, KCET and more. She is a proud bookworm and organizes her books by color.

