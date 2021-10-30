7 Zara Home Holiday Finds Under $20

By Eva Recinos October 30, 2021
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.

Few things sound cozier than a warm room filled with the scents of our favorite holiday foods and the sound of loved ones laughing together. We love a good holiday meal to reflect on everything as we near the end of the year. And the right tabletop decor and essentials can make the moment even more magical.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Zara Home recently debuted new holiday items that are equal parts chic and comforting. From cloth napkins to sparkly dishware, there's something for everyone.

Peruse some of our faves below — all at less than $20 — and see the full collection here.

1. Cone Candle, $14.90

2. Porcelain Side Plate With Decorative Design, $9.90

3. Medium Gold Rim Star Glass Serving Dish, $17.90

4. Embroidered Cotton Napkin (pack of 2), $17.90

5. Gift-Shaped Silicone Plate, $12.90

6. Plaid Napkin (pack of 2), $14.90

Advertisement

7. Glass Tealight Holder, $14

Advertisement

Eva Recinos

Eva Recinos

Eva is a Los Angeles-based writer who covers trends, news, and makers for Hunker. Her writing has been featured in the Los Angeles Times, The Guardian, Bustle, KCET and more. She is a proud bookworm and organizes her books by color.

By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy