7 Zara Home Holiday Finds Under $20

Few things sound cozier than a warm room filled with the scents of our favorite holiday foods and the sound of loved ones laughing together. We love a good holiday meal to reflect on everything as we near the end of the year. And the right tabletop decor and essentials can make the moment even more magical.
Zara Home recently debuted new holiday items that are equal parts chic and comforting. From cloth napkins to sparkly dishware, there's something for everyone.
Peruse some of our faves below — all at less than $20 — and see the full collection here.
