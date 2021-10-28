This Genius Halloween-Themed TikTok Snack Is Quick to Make

Halloween snacks are all about the candy, of course, but why not think a bit outside the trick-or-treat bucket? Take for instance, this spooky-fun TikTok recipe from @feelgoodfoodie.

It's no secret that TikTok cooking videos have really taken off, and Yumna of Feel Good Foodie uses the platform to share her recipes inspired by Lebanese foods and dishes from her childhood. Her Mummy Pizzas recipe is as cute and clever as it sounds. It disguises zucchini within mini pizzas in a way kids will actually enjoy!

This recipe hits that sweet spot of fun and nutritious, and takes just a couple of easy steps to make. First, you slice the zucchini into thin ribbons and douse halved slices of ciabatta bread with tomato sauce. The zucchini slices are then wrapped around the bread in a cross-hatched layout, followed by strips of string cheese on top. Last but certainly not least is adding sliced olives for the mummy's eyes!

It's scary how easy eating (sort of) healthy can be!