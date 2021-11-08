A New West Elm x TOMS Collection Arrived in Time for Cozy Season

With daylight savings in our rearview mirrors and November in full swing, it is officially cuffing season and time to get as cozy as we possibly can.

To help us achieve peak comfort in style, West Elm and mission-driven shoe brand TOMS have collaborated to launch a limited-edition holiday collection of slippers, just in time for all of our hot cocoa cuddles and fireplace family hangouts.

The collection takes a selection of TOMS' most beloved styles, and pairs them with exclusive cheery and festive prints from West Elm.

The sustainable footwear line includes slipper and slip-on styles for men, women, and kids that can be worn indoors and out. Certain styles — like the popular Ezra — feature a convertible heel for adaptable and individualized wearing. Others, like the Alpargata, boast a faux shearling lining with a waffle knit exterior.

The collection is not only snuggle-ready, completely vegan, and built from recycled materials. It's also rounded out by a 100% organic cotton throw blanket.

The West Elm x TOMS line is West Elm's first-ever fashion collaboration, and it's clear the brand has already hit its stride.

Ranging from $36.95 to 64.95, the collection is available for purchase now online at West Elm (which carries the throw blanket) as well as TOMS, online and in stores.