You Need to See Vanessa Hudgens' Sexy All-Black Bathroom

Sometimes it's not even the living room or the spacious backyard in a celeb's home that catches our eye, but rather the smaller, more intimate spaces.

Take for instance Vanessa Hudgens' all-black bathroom, which the actress clearly enjoys spending time in.

Hudgens gave ​Architectural Digest​ a tour of her Los Angeles home — a space originally built by Cecil B. DeMille for his mistress (!) — and its many charming features. But it's the bathroom that we really have heart-eyes over. We often lurk through Instagram for bathroom inspo and we are keeping this space in mind now, too.

"I just really wanted it to be sexy and cave-like," Hudgens explains. She says it's one of her favorite spaces in the house.

There are black walls, a black tiled floor, black cabinets, and large windows with black frames. The marble countertops are white and the tub is an off-white — although at certain angles it looks like it's a darker hue, too. We could see this space being a relaxing getaway after closing your laptop or putting away your phone once you finish a long day.

If you're pining for an all-black powder room of your own, we've got some suggestions and inspo to get you started.