These Are Jonathan Van Ness' Fave Etsy Finds

You've come to trust his taste in hair and beauty, but now it's time to hear his thoughts on home decor! ​Queer Eye​ star Jonathan Van Ness has partnered with Etsy to curate a collection of his favorite home goods, accessories, and decor for the holiday season, both for gifting and for your own use!

"I've always been a fan of colorful decor and right now I'm loving adding natural elements like wood and dried grasses for a calm, earthy vibe," Van Ness said in a statement. "I think all the picks on my list would make amazing host gifts or just a great way to dial up the holidays in your home."

We've picked some of our favorite items from JVN's list below, but you really should check out his full roster of picks here.

1. Farmile Home Decor Dried Flowers Wreath, from $83.59

2. Forma Studios By Maria Hand Poured Geometric Candles, from $9.29

3. The Linen Valley Moss Green Linen Table Runner, from $35.21

4. Nora Pottery Art Purple Espresso Cups (set of 2), from $65

5. Amy Heitman Midsummer Nights Dream Gift Wrap, $4.85

6. Full House Co. Hand Knitted Chunky Marino Wool Blanket, from $244.85

7. Woodstick Workshop Serving Board, from $36.45

