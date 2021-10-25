Here's How You Can Book a Hallmark Holiday Movie-Inspired Suite

For those of you that would like to skip straight to the Christmas season, there's good news. The Hallmark Channel has teamed up with Club Wyndham to create three special stays for a holiday-themed getaway.

Inspired by Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas movie offering, each one-bedroom suite embodies a different theme: classic, country, and snowy mountain. The first is in NYC, and comes complete with "Hallmark Channel fuzzy socks" and even Monopoly: Hallmark Channel Holiday Edition. Or there's the Nashville-based country room, which includes an in-suite karaoke machine. The snowy mountain room in Colorado includes a cozy fireplace and a tree lighting ceremony.

No matter the vibe you choose, all of the spaces are packed with holiday decor and perfect for the person that loves that warm, festive feeling. No detail is spared and it looks like all of the space is used to create that look only the most wonderful time of the year can pull off.

We can already imagine all the holiday magic. Just think of what will happen if you're a workaholic who can't appreciate the true meaning of Christmas — until you meet someone who can show you what the holiday is really all about.

But if you're cynical about love right now, you can always take your family instead — the suites can house up to four people.

Reservations will open November 1 here for stays during the dates of November 12 through January 1. Rates are $295 per night and up and the rooms are designed for two- to three-night stays.