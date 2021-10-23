Disney World Got Rid of This Fan-Favorite Menu Item

Rides and attractions aside, the food at Disney World is one of the most magical parts of the park. One particularly popular offering is the complimentary bread rolls at Hollywood Brown Derby, a restuarant in Disney's Hollywood Studios. Unfortunately, however, it looks like the eatery is no longer serving the bread — and people are ​not​ happy.

According to a recent article by WDW News Today, a Disney Parks news platform, the complimentary bread has been replaced with pretzel rolls. WDW News Today notes that the pretzel rolls have "a hard exterior and a warm, soft interior." They're served with butter and lightly salted. And while the new pretzels rolls taste good, according to the article, Disney guests aren't happy about the change.

In fact, some guests dined at Hollywood Brown Derby just for the old rolls. "[The bread] is the only reason I made a reservation," said one commenter on WDW News Today's Instagram post regarding the news. "This is actually important news [because] it's the main reason I eat at [Brown Derby]," said another user on the post.

It's clear that the original bread at Hollywood Brown Derby will be missed. Hopefully, someone will figure out a copycat recipe so we can all recreate the bread at home.

Other popular foods at Disney World:

Luckily, there are still plenty of delicious offerings at Disney World. For example, there's the classic Dole Whip, which has become synonymous with the Disney parks in general.

Disney World also just opened several new eateries, which have been very popular with guests. There's Space 220, a space-themed restaurant, and La Crêperie de Paris, a French-themed eatery offering galettes and crêpes. Main Street Confectionery has also reopened in Magic Kingdom Park, complete with a new popcorn bar.

Of course, nothing can truly replace beloved items like bread rolls. But here's to hoping you'll find new favorite foods at these locations!