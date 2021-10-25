This Opulent Space in 'Succession' Is Up for Sale

While being part of a billion-dollar dynasty à la Succession's Roy family certainly comes with some drama, there is one pretty amazing perk: gorgeous real estate.
Take, for instance, the loft-like New York City abode of Rava Roy, Kendall Roy's ex-wife, that we see in the very first episode of season three. If that's the kind of home that tickles your fancy, you're in luck — it's not a set on a soundstage, but a real-life luxury apartment in New York's Financial District. And it's for sale!
Located in the 32-unit Woolworth Tower Residences (yes, they're actually located in the iconic Woolworth Building!), Pavilion A is a 6,711-square-foot abode with five bedrooms, four full baths, and two half baths, on the 29th floor.
It has a few impressive details like 22-foot ceilings and six skylights. Oh, and there's also the casual 2,770 square feet of outdoor space with panoramic views of the city, split between a rooftop terrace accessed by a spiral staircase from a main-floor terrace.
There's also a kitchen with Calacatta Caldia marble counters, Miele appliances (including a wine fridge), and custom Data cabinetry. Not to mention the primary bath with a hotel-like Porcelanosa tub and heated marble floors. There's also a 52-foot-long great room.
The price? A cool $23 million.
Of course, the future owner will be able to enjoy the building's amenities, including a resident-only lobby, pool, fitness studio, and a wine cellar with tasting room. Residents also have access to an in-building parking garage.
Ready to put in an offer? The listing is held by Stan Ponte and Joshua Judge of Sotheby's International Realty.
Stefanie is a New York–based writer and editor. She has served on the editorial staffs of Architectural Digest, ARTnews, and Oyster.com, a TripAdvisor company, before setting out on her own as a freelancer. Her beats include architecture, design, art, travel, science, and history, and her words have appeared in Architectural Digest, Condé Nast Traveler, Popular Science, Mental Floss, Galerie, Jetsetter, and History.com, among others. In another life, she'd be a real estate broker since she loves searching for apartments and homes.