This Opulent Space in 'Succession' Is Up for Sale

While being part of a billion-dollar dynasty à la ​Succession'​s Roy family certainly comes with some drama, there is one pretty amazing perk: gorgeous real estate.

Take, for instance, the loft-like New York City abode of Rava Roy, Kendall Roy's ex-wife, that we see in the very first episode of season three. If that's the kind of home that tickles your fancy, you're in luck — it's not a set on a soundstage, but a real-life luxury apartment in New York's Financial District. And it's for sale!

Located in the 32-unit Woolworth Tower Residences (yes, they're actually located in the iconic Woolworth Building!), Pavilion A is a 6,711-square-foot abode with five bedrooms, four full baths, and two half baths, on the 29th floor.

It has a few impressive details like 22-foot ceilings and six skylights. Oh, and there's also the casual 2,770 square feet of outdoor space with panoramic views of the city, split between a rooftop terrace accessed by a spiral staircase from a main-floor terrace.

There's also a kitchen with Calacatta Caldia marble counters, Miele appliances (including a wine fridge), and custom Data cabinetry. Not to mention the primary bath with a hotel-like Porcelanosa tub and heated marble floors. There's also a 52-foot-long great room.

The price? A cool $23 million.

Of course, the future owner will be able to enjoy the building's amenities, including a resident-only lobby, pool, fitness studio, and a wine cellar with tasting room. Residents also have access to an in-building parking garage.

Ready to put in an offer? The listing is held by Stan Ponte and Joshua Judge of Sotheby's International Realty.