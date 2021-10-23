8 Scandi-Chic Target Holiday Finds Under $40

By Stefanie Waldek October 23, 2021
Ready to start decking the halls, but don't want to spend a fortune on new decorations? Target has you covered.

Its in-house Threshold brand has just released a wintry collab with Studio McGee, and it's the Scandi-chic holiday decor of our dreams. Best of all, the items are affordable!

We're sharing our favorite items from the collection — and they're all under $40. And if you have a little more budget this holiday season, you can shop all the products here!

1. Pine and Eucalyptus Wreath, $35

2. Large Set of Gold Star Ornaments (set of 30), $25

3. Oversize Woven Tree Lumbar Throw Pillow in Burgundy, $22

4. 20oz Cypress & Juniper Linen Gift Box 3-Wick Candle, $20

5. Small Pine Tree in Ceramic Pot, $25

6. Woven Bell Ornaments (set of 3), $15

7. Spruce Garland, $30

8. Wooden Tree, $12

