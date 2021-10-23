8 Scandi-Chic Target Holiday Finds Under $40

Ready to start decking the halls, but don't want to spend a fortune on new decorations? Target has you covered.
Its in-house Threshold brand has just released a wintry collab with Studio McGee, and it's the Scandi-chic holiday decor of our dreams. Best of all, the items are affordable!
We're sharing our favorite items from the collection — and they're all under $40. And if you have a little more budget this holiday season, you can shop all the products here!
Stefanie is a New York–based writer and editor. She has served on the editorial staffs of Architectural Digest, ARTnews, and Oyster.com, a TripAdvisor company, before setting out on her own as a freelancer. Her beats include architecture, design, art, travel, science, and history, and her words have appeared in Architectural Digest, Condé Nast Traveler, Popular Science, Mental Floss, Galerie, Jetsetter, and History.com, among others. In another life, she'd be a real estate broker since she loves searching for apartments and homes.