Adele's Delightful Home is Bursting With English Country Charm

With her new album on the horizon, Adele has been in the limelight recently — and her home just made an appearance, too.

​Vogue​ chatted with the singer (a convo that was apparently six years in the making) for its 73 questions series. The team caught up with the songstress in her Los Angeles home, which was inspired by English country style.

For starters, Adele unpacks her groceries (she says British people call cilantro coriander!) in a kitchen with strong English farmhouse vibes. There's an apron sink and brass faucets and large windowwith black trim that let in plenty of natural light. Surrounded by a white backsplash and countertops, the cabinets take center stage, flaunting a classic shade of blue and simple hardware.

Watching the singer at the sink putting fresh flowers into a vase just completes the whole scene. The French doors and cozy mantel in the next room add even more charm.

It all feels a little cottagecore, too, with the sound of the birds in her outdoor area as she chats about Beyoncé, the upcoming album, and heartbreak. She settles into a white couch with light blue cushions, continuing the subdued color palette.

We can't help but feel relaxed watching the mini tour of her space — which is great since we will probably be bawling while listening to her album in the near future.