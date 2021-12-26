The 13 Most Affordable Home Product Dupes of 2021

When it comes time to shop for the holidays or new year, it can get expensive. However, that doesn't mean you have to miss out on great products — because lucky for you, there are plenty of dupes out there. We've scoured the internet for some of the most affordable versions of popular household products, from coffee tables and chairs to weighted blankets and coffee machines that you'll want to get your hands on ASAP.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Let your anxiety melt away with a soft, breathable weighted blanket. This chunky knit design is a dupe for the popular Bearaby Velvet Napper ($289-$319). Not only is it $49 cheaper (for a 20-pound blanket), but it's eco-friendly with a fluffy down alternative made from over 500 recycled plastic bottles. Plus, there's even three additional color options to choose from for your new self-care aid.

It's time to restock those common household dishes, but without breaking the bank. Leeway's ceramics bundle is the ultimate dupe for West Elm's Kaloh Stoneware Dinnerware set ($228). Available in stripes or classic colors, this collection comes with all the basics: four big plates, four small plates, four bowls, four mugs, and four Leeway dishes (the brand's signature all-purpose dishware).

Add some flare to your living space with a chic and luminous gold and acrylic coffee table. This dupe from Target is nearly $400 cheaper than the popular Anthropologie Oscarine Lucite Round Mirrored Coffee Table ($898). Rest your morning coffee or magazine on top of the sleek circular glass table while you eat breakfast or watch some television.

Advertisement

Cookware can be expensive and, unfortunately, that also applies to beloved kitchen skillets. This 15-inch dupe for Smithey's 10-inch Cast Iron Skillet ($160) cooks food all the way through without leaving those pesky stains and marks that develop over time. Plus, it provides more cooking space!

Traveling can be a pain, but having the right suitcase can make all the difference. This check-in bag from Ricardo Beverly Hills is a dupe that's actually larger than the expensive German Rimowa Cabin suitcase ($720). With a price tag of only $360.02, this aluminum suitcase will get your belongings to and from your destination with its spinning wheels, section dividers, and two travel-approved locks.

You won't be able to stop looking in the mirror with this great dupe from Kate and Laurel for Anthropologie's cult-favorite Gleaming Primrose Mirror ($548-$1,598). With savings of over $400, this arched mirror accents any space with its whimsical baroque design and built-in hangers that latch easily onto the wall.

Advertisement

Transform your kitchen into a mini Starbucks with this dupe for the popular De'Longhi La Specialista Maestro Espresso Machine ($1,299.95). With savings of over $700, this all-in-one espresso machine offers temperature regulation, a steam wand, a grinder, and a luxurious Italian pump to make your favorite morning beverage. It even comes with two espresso glasses, an apron, a milk frothing pitcher, a tamper, and a cleaning cloth.

Brita water pitchers are standard in many households, but swapping out the cartridges can get expensive. At Costco, you can get your hands on Kirkland Signature's water filter cartridges — instead of the Brita Standard Water Filter ($28 for an eight-pack) — which provide fresh-tasting water and, best of all, fit into most Brita pitchers. Say goodbye to those name-brand filters and opt for more simple, yet affordable, ones.

Add the fresh scent of vanilla and lavender to any room with this candle from Public Goods. This popular dupe for Bath and Body Work's seven-ounce Lavender Vanilla Candle ($14.50) is less expensive and free from lead, dyes, BPA, or phthalates, so you can feel good about what you're scenting your home with.

Advertisement

You've likely heard of a KitchenAid mixer, but who really wants to spend hundreds of dollars on it? Well, you don't have to with this affordable dupe from Dash. At a fraction of the cost of a traditional 3.5-quart KitchenAid ($299.99), Dash's electric stand mixer offers five speeds and an easy lifting mechanism for when it's time to take the bowl out. Plus, it's available in a variety of vibrant colors from blue to orange.

Lidded baskets are ideal for stowing away shoes, linens, towels, and other loose household items. However, what's not ideal is spending over $1,000. This dupe from Sand & Stable is identical to Pottery Barn's Rattan Oversized Lidded Basket set ($1,149), but at half the price.

If you're looking to add a decorative table to your living space, you can't go wrong with this dupe for Pottery Barn's Reclaimed Wood Console Table ($849). Store books, shoes, toys, and more on the lower levels while utilizing the four pull-out drawers for smaller trinkets and loose items.

Advertisement

This dupe from Target and Anthropologie's Rhys Leather Chair ($2,498) are fraternal twins in furniture speak. They look pretty much the same, but have some subtle differences. At one-sixth of the price, this chair features leather upholstered cushions and an oak frame for a classic, but still modern, look for any living space. Unfortunately, this piece is currently sold out, but you can sign up to have Target notify you once it's back in stock.