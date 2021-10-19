This Cleaning Hack Will Make Hair Dye Stains Disappear

If you've ever dyed your hair, then you know just how messy it can be. And even if you do go to a professional, excess dye can get on anything your hair comes in contact with — pillows, your bathtub, you name it! Fortunately, there's a hack for that.

On TikTok, user @southernescape, a self-described DIY queen, took one for the team by testing different methods for removing hair dye. Specifically, they placed a few splotches of pink Arctic Fox dye directly on their bathroom counter and wiped away any extra with a microfiber cloth. Then, on top of the individual stains, @southernescape placed cotton pads covered in the following: bleach, alcohol, Listerine mouthwash, toilet bowl cleaner, Gillette shaving cream, and whitening toothpaste.

After waiting a bit, @southernescape then removed the cotton pads to reveal the results. "Bleach, of course, was a home run," they said. "Alcohol surprised me — I will use it again." As for Listerine, it slightly removed the stain, but might have needed more time to sit. Similarly, the toilet bowl cleaner worked in part, but there appears to be some staining left.

When it comes to the products that didn't remove the hair dye, we have these two: Gillette shaving cream and whitening toothpaste.

What's the best way to remove hair dye from household surfaces?

Based on @southernescape's experiment, it would seem that using bleach is your best bet. But if you don't have bleach on hand, you can also use alcohol, Listerine, or toilet bowl cleaner. However, each liquid will likely take a different amount of time to remove the stain, so you'll want to keep an eye on it during the process.

As for Arctic Fox itself, the company recommends rinsing your hair in a stainless steel sink — since the dye is known to stain white sinks and tubs.

Now we can dye our hair in peace and not worry about the mess we'll have to clean up afterward.