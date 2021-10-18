Costco Just Created a Brand New Bakery Item

If you've been following our Costco coverage, then you know that the retailer often re-releases beloved bakery items like coffee cake muffins and pumpkin spice loaves. However, according to Eat This, Not That!, it would seem that the brand just released a brand ​new​ bakery item that fans will get to try for the first time.

On Reddit, user @thisbestbegood revealed that Costco's newest bakery item is ... Mini Snickerdoodle Cakes! Commenters, of course, reacted with complete and utter excitement — and many are worried that they won't be able to resist the new dessert. "Avoid the bakery section at all costs. Noted," one user wrote.

For $7.99, you can buy a six-pack of the Mini Snickerdoodle Cakes at Costco. Based on what the ingredients tell us, it would seem that this treat features a creme cake base, cream cheese frosting, and a cinnamon streusel topping. In total, the product weighs 44 ounces, so each individual cake is about seven ounces. Not so mini after all!

Can you make mini snickerdoodle cakes at home?

If you'd like to make your own version of snickerdoodle cupcakes, Sally's Baking Addiction has a recipe that includes cinnamon swirl frosting. To make them even more like the Costco mini cakes, you can add a streusel topping using Sugar Spun Run's recipe.

If you follow a gluten-free diet, Mile High Mitts has a gluten-free snickerdoodle cupcake recipe available. For a vegan version, you can try this tasty cupcake recipe from The Pretty Bee.

What other Costco bakery items are there for fall 2021?

In addition to Mini Snickerdoodle Cakes, you can expect to see the following fall baked goods at Costco:

Of course, every Costco location is different, so if you're after a specific item, you should call ahead to make sure it's in stock.