The One Dessert Everyone Will Be Making for Halloween

When it comes to Halloween, sweet treats truly do reign supreme — and we're not just talking about candy for trick-or-treaters. Between All Hallows' Eve and the fall season, people love to bake this time of year. Whether it's a scary delicious Halloween treat or a flavorful autumn bread, there is plenty to enjoy. However, it would seem that one dessert activity will be dominating this Halloween.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

While keeping an eye on what people are baking and what retailers are selling this season, we've come across several Halloween gingerbread houses. Proving that gingerbread need not be just for December, these houses are a spooky sweet take on the edible winter wonderland houses. We love the creativity!

If you'd like to create your very own Halloween gingerbread house, there are plenty of recipes out there. For instance, you could follow this tutorial from Betty Crocker, which allows you to make both your gingerbread and frosting. BBC Good Food also has a recipe that claims to take less time than the Betty Crocker version.

Where to buy a Halloween gingerbread house:

If you're not interesting in making a Halloween gingerbread house from scratch, there are plenty of retailers that offer kits and completed treats. Online, you can order a completed and personalized Halloween Gingerbread House at Williams Sonoma for $69.95.

According to @adventuresinaldi, Aldi is also selling a Chocolate Haunted House Cookie Kit for $7.89. Trader Joe's even has its own version of a Haunted House Chocolate Cookie Kit. While neither of these kits can be bought online, you should definitely keep an eye out next time you're out grocery shopping.